Wednesday Wisdom: Malaika Arora defines time ‘precious’, asks fans to spend it with the right people

Malaika Arora is one such actress who never hesitates in expressing her views on social media. She often takes to her Instagram handle to share some thoughts for the day. Today on a Wednesday we caught hold of an inspirational quote that she posted on her Instagram stories and gave us all the wisdom that is required. Her quote was all about spending time with the right person as it is precious. Well, for the unversed, the actress is currently in Rishikesh having a gala time with her mom and sister Amrita Arora and leaving her fans stunned with her pictures and videos from the serene place.

In the quote that Malaika Arora shared, it was written, “Time is precious, make sure you spend it with the right people.” In the poster that Malaika shared, we can see the silhouette of a small boy walking with an elderly man. There is an hourglass made on their backs and the quote is beautifully written. Well, Malaika has also posted a picture of her with her sister and mother as these 3 wear matching clothes and cannot stop smiling as they enjoy their time in Rishikesh.

Check out the quote:

Meanwhile, recently Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her video calling her son Arhaan who is away for his studies. The pic had Arhaan dressed in a white coloured sandoz and was wearing a silver coloured chain. We could also see Malaika’s screen on the top right corner who appeared to be happy while talking to her darling son. The actress had kept her tresses open and had her natural make-up game on point. She captioned the image as, “My heart”.

On the other hand Malaika has also been making headlines for her love affair with Arjun Kapoor. In her conversation with HELLO! India, Malaika pointed out the 'misogynist approach' to females dating younger men. “It's very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce. There's a misogynist approach to female relationships. It's often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man,” she added.

