Wednesday Wisdom: Malaika Arora prays to Lord to protect her loved ones & whole world from COVID 19 pandemic

The second wave of the novel Coronavirus has adversely affected people from all walks of life. Not just the common man, even celebrities have contracted the deadly virus despite following all safety precautions. The showbiz sector has been particularly hit the most by the virus. Many celebs have been urging their fans to wear a mask and to stay at homes on social media. A few of them have been praying to God to protect the World from the Covid pandemic. Joining this bandwagon is .

The fitness enthusiast took to her Instagram handle and shared a note praying the Lord to put a shield around her loved ones and to protect the world from the ongoing pandemic. The picture that she shared reads, “Dear Lord, Waking up today is such a wonderful blessing from You. Please put a shield around my loved ones today. Heal our family, our community, our country and the whole world from this pandemic. Wrap us with Your love and protection. Amen.” Commenting on the post, Malaika’s dear friend Farah Khan Kunder wrote, “Thanks Kameeniiii,” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s Instagram Post below:

Last year, Malaika had tested positive for Covid 19 with mild symptoms after a few crew members of the dance reality show that she judges, tested positive. However, after two weeks of quarantining and following mandatory guidelines, she recovered from the virus.

The fitness freak later took to Instagram to share her journey of overcoming the virus. She had written, “Out and about'...M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself. I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.”

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

