Wednesday Wisdom: Malaika Arora shares post on not worrying about failures but chances you miss by not trying

Malaika Arora is one celeb who often makes it to the headlines for her fitness and her fashion game. Fans love to see her slaying in her outfits and flaunting her toned body. She recently grabbed all the limelight after she met with an accident but she is all fit and fine now and back in the game. Malaika often keeps sharing motivational and inspiring quotes every morning for her fans and followers. Today on Wednesday wisdom we bring to you her latest quote that is all about not fearing failures and trying hard for your chances.

Taking to her Instagram stories she shared an inspiring quote this morning. In the quote that Malaika shared, it was written ‘Don’t worry about failures, worry about the chances you miss when you don’t even try.’ In the quote that she shared, we can see a picture of a girl sitting on the edge of a cliff with her back facing us as she has a backpack hung.

Check this out:

Meanwhile, recently Malaika Arora shared a selfie of her heading to work while she enjoyed her green juice. Her fans were left worried after news of her meeting with an accident surfaced online. The actress suffered injuries after some cars collided with each other on the Mumbai-Pune highway. While the Malaika is still recovering, she has resumed work. Recently, the fitness queen shared a selfie from her car while she was sipping her green juice. But what caught everyone’s attention was the scar on her forehead.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora are in awe of Natasha Poonawalla’s MET Gala look; Check out their reaction