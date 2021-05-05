Wednesday Wisdom: Rang De Basanti to Chhichhore: 10 dialogues that can help you get through tough times

As the nation is battling COVID 19 pandemic for over a year now, we bring to you some of the motivational dialogues which will give you some hope to fight these difficult times.

We have been witnessing the most difficult phase as the COVID 19 pandemic has taken over the world for over a year now. And while almost every country in the world is grappling with this pandemic, India is among the worst-hit countries at the moment. The second wave of the Coronavirus has been scary across the nation as it created panic like situation with a shortage of medicines and oxygen concentrators, and over lakhs of people have died over the last few months in India.

Needless to say, these trying times have not just let everyone question their future, but there has been a lot of negativity around as well. Amid this, all we need is a little ray of hope to motivate us to hang in there and look for brighter days. And while each one of us is searching for our source of motivation, we bring to you some of the most popular Bollywood dialogues that will motivate you in these difficult times and give you some hope to look forward to the good days. Take a look:

Zindagi jeene ke do hi tareeke hote hain – ek jo ho raha hai hone do, bardaasht karte jao, ya phir zimmedari uthao use badalne ke – Rang De Basanti.

Bande hain hum uske, hum pe kiska zor ... umeedo ke suraj, nikle chaaron aurr ... iraade hai fauladi, himmati har kadam ... apne haatho kismat likhne, aaj chale hain hum – Dhoom 3.

Sahi direction mein utha har kadam ... apne aap mein ek manzil hai ... after all life is all about the next step – ABCD 2.

Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi ... tumhari koshish decide karti hai – Chhichhore.

Tumhare paas joh hai tumhare hisaab se kam hai ... lekin kisi doosre ke nazar se dekho ... toh tumhare paas bahut kuch hai – Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Don't let the past blackmail your present ... to ruin a beautiful future – Dear Zindagi.

Koi tumhe tab tak nahi hara sakta ... jab tak tum khud se na haar jao – Sultan.

Jab tak haar nahi hoti na ... tab tak aadmi jeeta hua rehta hai – Namastey London.

Galatiyan sabse hoti hai ... but life is all about a second chance – ABCD 2.

Life bahut choti hai doston ... par dil se jiyo toh bahut hai ... so go on break the rules, forgive quickly, love truly and never regret anything that made you smile - Guzaarish.

