Wednesday Wisdom: Ranveer Singh talks about staying positive, not giving up in life & shares some golden words

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talked about and successful actors in Bollywood. Not just he had won hearts with his dapper looks, acting prowess, his social media activities had also managed to grab a lot of attention. Interestingly, Ranveer got made headlines today as he had an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on social media today. While the Dil Dhadakne Do actor grabbed attention with his quirky responses, Ranveer also shared some golden words which have made it to our Wednesday Wisdom segment.

When a fan quizzed him how he managed to stay happy and positive always, Ranveer stated, “I count my blessings. I feel immense and often overwhelming gratitude. I try and pay kindness forward. Life is full of suffering and existence is agonising. But as Chaplin said, “To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain and play with it”. In another question when the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor about what made him never give up, he replied, “I believed in my abilities. I refused to give up on my dream. I was hungry. I was foolish. I didn’t have a plan B. It was do or die”.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s post:

Meanwhile, Ranveer had also treated fans with an unseen pic from Cirkus schedule wherein he was seen posing with co-star Pooja Hegde. In the pic, Pooja looked stunning in her yellow saree. And while a fan had quizzed Ranveer about his experience of working with a Pooja, he said, “Delightful! We are cacking like geese all day! @hegdepooja”.