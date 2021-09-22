Wednesday Wisdom: Rhea Chakraborty starts the day on a positive note and urges fans to smile for the universe

Rhea Chakraborty has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has won hearts with her stunning looks and acting prowess. While the audience has been in awe of her onscreen aura and panache, the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress is also quite active on social media and often leaves fans intrigued with her posts on Instagram. In fact, Rhea is known for dishing out some positive vibes with her words of wisdom on social media.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Rhea Chakraborty has shared a golden quote for Wednesday Wisdom. Taking to her Instagram story and shared a beautiful selfie boomerang video of herself. The diva was seen wearing a white kurta and kept her hair tresses open and her natural make up look was on point. In the caption, Rhea urged people to keep smiling for the universe. She wrote, “Smile for the universe and the universe will smile for you”. It was evident that the Jalebi actress was urging people to trust the power of the universe.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s wisdom quote:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Rhea was last seen in Rumi Jafry directorial Chehre. The movie happened to be a mystery thriller that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in key roles. Chehre had hit the theatres on August 27 and the audience witnessed a face off between Emraan and Big B. To note, the movie had opened to mixed reviews by the audience.

