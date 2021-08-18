Wednesday Wisdom: Rhea Chakraborty urges people to hold on to human values: Love truly conquers all

Rhea Chakraborty has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has managed to grab attention with her good looks and impressive acting skills. Not just on the silver screen, Rhea has also been quite popular on social media courtesy her posts. And now, the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress has shared words of wisdom in her recent post wherein she has urged people to take the path of love and always hold on to the human values and the loved ones.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rhea emphasised that it is high time for everyone to come together and find love and compassion. “We live in the kal yug’, it’s the time when humanity will be challenged and human values will be given ample opportunity to collapse. We need to come together, find love and compassion in our hearts and hold on to those human values we were taught as children. It’s the only way to live through these dark times. So, hold on tight to your families and loved ones. Because love truly conquers all,” the actress wrote along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Rhea will be seen in Rumi Jafry directorial Chehre. The movie happens to be a mystery thriller that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D’Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in key roles. Chehre is slated to hit the theatres on August 27 and will witness a face off between Emraan and Big B.

