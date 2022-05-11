Wednesday Wisdom: Sanjay Dutt shares an intense workout pic and motivates everyone to win

Sanjay Dutt is currently basking in the success of his recently released Pan-India film KGF: Chapter 2. The actor’s character of Adheera is loved by fans and his acting skills are being appreciated everywhere. In fact, this year he has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty and we bet fans cannot wait to see him in different avatars on the silver screen. Today the actor shared his picture which looked quite intense and he can be seen hustling in the gym. But what caught our attention was the caption full of wisdom.

In the picture that Sanjay Dutt shared, we can see the actor wrapped with heavy metal chains around his neck as he is trying to pull it with both his hands. Sanjay’s expression makes it clear that he had to put in a lot of effort to perform this task. Only half of his body was visible in the picture and he can be seen wearing black and white attire. Sharing this intense picture, Sanjay wrote, “Nobody cares about your story till you win, so WIN!”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Yash and Raveena Tandon. He now has Ghudchadi in the pipeline. He also has ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Toolsidas Junior’ in his kitty. Shamshera will be headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor will be seen opposite him.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt obliges fans with photos as he gets clicked post his gym session in the city