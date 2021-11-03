Wednesday Wisdom: Shahid Kapoor shares a quote about timekeeping & it’s what we need to learn in life

Shahid Kapoor is one of the actors who believe in the thoughtful use of social media. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor, who is often seen sharing stunning pics of himself along with movie updates, is also known for sharing wisdom quotes on social media. Keeping up with this trajectory, Shahid has recently shared a million dollar quote on his Instagram story about timekeeping and it has left everyone with a deep thought about our fear of time running out of our hands.

The quote read by Mitch Albom as, “Try to imagine a life without timekeeping. You probably can’t. You know the month, the year, the day of the week. There is a clock on your wall or the dashboard of your car. You have a schedule, a calendar, a time for dinner or a movie. Yet all around you, timekeeping is ignored. Birds are not late. A dog does not check its watch. Deer do not fret over passing birthdays. Man alone measures time. Man alone chimes the hour. And because of this, man alone suffers a paralysing fear that no other creature endures. A fear of time running out”.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Shahid is gearing up for the release of Gowtam Tinnauri’s sports drama Jersey. The movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of the National Award winning film Jersey starring Nani. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead. Apart from this, Shahid will also be seen making his OTT debut with Raj and DK’s yet to be titled project.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor sets the temperature soaring as he drops a selfie from his beach vacay with Mira Rajput