Wednesday Wisdom: Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a million dollar quote on old friends and it’s on point

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the actresses who keeps an active presence on social media. She has aced the art of keeping her fans intrigued with her interesting posts on Instagram which also include shelling out major fitness goals with her workout videos. In fact, the Hungama 2 actress is also known for sharing words of wisdom and dishing out some positivity with her posts. Interestingly, we have got our hands on yet another million dollar quote shared by Shilpa and this time it was about longtime friends.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shilpa shared a pic that started with George Herbert which read as, “The best mirror is an old friend”. This was followed by another quote about old buddies which read as, “Those who’ve known us the longest can tell us the truth about ourselves – even when it’s truth we might not want to hear. They see us clearly – the good and the bad – and they recognise when we are being phony or overly impressed with ourselves. We need to see our true selves reflected this way. I’m lucky to have longtime friends who know me and aren’t afraid to tell me the truth about myself”.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s quote:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shilpa is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Sukhee and she is often seen sharing pics from the sets which often leaves the fans excited about the project. Besides, she is also seen as a judge on India’s Got Talent season 9, along with Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir.

