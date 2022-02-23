Wednesday Wisdom: Shilpa Shetty shares an advice about consistency in life, says 'Keep Going'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is an actress who aces the art of keeping her fans intrigued be it on screen or off the screen. While the diva has won hearts with her acting prowess and panache on the big screen, her social media activities are also a thing among the fans. The Hungama 2 actress is often seen treating her fans with beautiful glimpses of her happy moments with the family along with dishing out major fitness goals with her workout videos. Interestingly, Shilpa is also known for sharing thought-provoking quotes which tend to grab a lot of attention.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Shilpa has shared yet another mantra of life that has made it to our Wednesday Wisdom segment. The actress has shared a post which was about not quitting in life. The quote read as, “If you quit now, you’ll end up right back where you first began. And when you first began, you were desperate to be where you are right now. Keep going”. In the caption, Shilpa asked her fans not to quit as consistency is the key to success. “Stay true to your goals and they will always be achievable,” she emphasised.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s post:

Meanwhile, Shilpa had recently made the headlines as she celebrated her daughter Samisha’s second birthday with a grand party early this month. She even shared an adorable video of the little munchkin on social media and wrote about how her presence had filled the entire family’s life with love and joy.

