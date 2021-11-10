Wednesday Wisdom: Shilpa Shetty shares million dollar quote for not giving up in life & it’s need of the hour

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is quite active on social media and aces the art of keeping her fans intrigued. The actress, who is also a fitness icon, often shares beautiful workout videos on her Instagram account along with glimpses of her family time and vacation. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Dhadkan actress had shared a thoughtful quote by Dalai Lama during her ongoing Dharamshala trip. The quote was all about not giving up in life and it has dished out some major positive vibes.

The quote read as, “Never Give Up. No matter what is going on, never give up. Develop the heart. Too much energy in your country is spent developing the mind instead of the heart. Develop the heart. Be compassionate. Not just to your friends but to everyone. Be compassionate. Work for peace in your heart and in the world. Work for peace. And I say it again, never give up. No matter what is happening, no matter what is going around you, never give up – His Holiness he XIVth Dalai Lama”.

Talking about the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 which was the much talked about sequel of Priyadarshan’s 2003 release Hungama. The movie also featured Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri along with Shilpa and had opened to mixed reviews. Besides, she was also a part of the judges' panel of Super Dancer Chapter 4 along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. Now, she will be seen next on the judges' panel of India's Got Talent.