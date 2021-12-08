Wednesday Wisdom: Shilpa Shetty shares a million dollar quote on real beauty and it’s ‘priceless’

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the actresses who is quite on social media. The diva is not just seen sharing stunning pics of herself on Instagram, she is also seen motivating her massive fan following with her workout videos. This isn’t all. Shilpa often takes the social media by a storm with her golden words of wisdom which are a perfect inspiration for everyone. Keeping up with this trajectory, Shilpa has shared a special quote on real beauty and it is grabbing a lot of attention.

The quote read as, ““You can only perceive real beauty in a person as they get older” – Anouk Aimee. Youth has its own special appeal. Young eyes are bright, young skin is taut and dewy, young bodies are limber and quick. But beauty – real beauty - requires something youth does not have. Beauty is not simply a youthful glow or collection of attractive features. It may, in fact, be just the opposite. Real beauty blooms from the soil of experience, knowledge and wisdom. It is more a reflection of inner attitudes that a physical image in a mirror. What will I look like as I get older? What does my face show now? Will I perceive the real beauty in myself and others?” Shilpa had captioned the quote as ‘priceless’.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s post:

Recently, Shilpa had penned a sweet note for her husband Raj Kundra as they celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. She wrote, "This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfill a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day…12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children".