Wednesday Wisdom: Shilpa Shetty shares quote on kindness and it’ll inspire you to be a better human

Shilpa Shetty keeps an active presence on social media. The film and television personality has a massive following on Instagram, where she often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life, while they keep coming for more. From gorgeous photoshoots, to candid and loved-up pictures with her family, Shilpa’s Instagram account is full of these aesthetic snapshots. Apart from photos and videos, Shilpa is also fond of sharing inspirational quotes on her Instagram stories. Keeping up with this trajectory, Shilpa yet again, shared a beautiful quote on ‘Kindness’ and it’s definitely worth reading.

A few hours back, Shilpa took to the photo-and-video-sharing site and shared a thought-provoking quote with followers. The quotation by Henry James focused on the importance of practicing kindness in one’s life. It read, “Three things in human life are important. The first is to be kind. The second is to be kind. The third is to be kind.” The quotation was followed by a note. It read, “Doctors pledge to “first, do no harm.” We can go one step further: First, we will be kind. Let us approach every situation looking for ways to be kind to others. Even if our kindness isn’t returned, we will be better for setting an example and living up to our principles. Today I will do at least one thing for someone else”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently seen on the popular reality show India’s Got Talent Season 9. She features as a judge alongside Kirron Kher and Badshah.

