Wednesday Wisdom: Shilpa Shetty shares a quote on moving on in life: Look forward to better version of you

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the actresses who are quite active on social media. The diva, who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, not just shares inspiring workout videos but is also known for treating her fans with beautiful family pics from her vacation. This isn’t all. Shilpa often shares some thought provoking quotes on social media, which strikes the right chord with millions of hearts. Keeping up with this trajectory, Shilpa has shared a yet another powerful quote about moving on in life.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “I’d like to share a little anecdote I had read many years ago: ‘A wise man sat in the audience and cracked a joke. Everybody laughed like crazy. After a moment, he cracked the same joke again. This time, few of them laughed. He kept cracking the joke over and over again. When there was no laughter in the crowd, he smiled and said: “If you can’t laugh at the same joke again and again, then why do you keep crying over the same thing over and over again?”’ This thought has stayed with me ever since. Of course, I believe he didn’t intend saying one shouldn’t express grief or shouldn’t cry. You have to vent the stress and pain out of your mind & body. But, dust yourself off and pick yourself up once you’ve done that. Look forward and move ahead towards a better version of you. You’ve got this!”.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s post:

Meanwhile, Shilpa had made the headlines after an FIR was filed against her and Raj Kundra. Apparently, the two have been accused in Rs 1.51 crore cheating case following which FIR has been lodged under several sections.