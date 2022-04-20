Wednesday Wisdom: Shilpa Shetty shares a thoughtful quote on concept of happiness & it’s need of the hour

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is quite active on social media and she is often seen grabbing attention for her posts on Instagram. From her workout routines to her adorable moments with her family, her on set moments and more, the actress has aced the art of keeping her fans updated about her life. Apart from this, the Hungama 2 actress is also known for sharing some million dollar quotes on her Instagram account which often win hearts. Interestingly, Shilpa has once again shared a thoughtful quote that has made it to our Wednesday wisdom segment.

This time, the actress shared a quote on the concept of happiness by Coretta Scott which appears to be the need of the hour these days. The quote read as, “I never thought that a lot of money or fine clothes – the finer things of life – would make you happy. My concept of happiness is to be filled in a spiritual sense”. The quote further explained that it is the spiritual side that one must focus on in life. “I like my clothes, and money is nice, but I want to recognize and encourage my spiritual side. I may mean attending a place of worship. Or it may mean setting aside a few moments for myself each day to calmly reflect on my life,” the quote concluded.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shilpa is currently busy working on Sukhee. Helmed by Sonal Joshi, the movie happens to be a slice of life film. Besides, she is also gearing up for the release of Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie is slated to release on June 17 and will be having a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty says 'don't wait for another person to bring you happiness' as she reveals mantra for good life