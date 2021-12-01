Wednesday Wisdom: Shilpa Shetty's latest post about 'the value of work' will inspire the workaholic in you

As a week goes by, one is in the need of some inspiration to go on with their daily work before the weekend arrives. Often, our Btown stars share the thoughts that inspire them on social media to help their fans get through the week. This week, Shilpa Shetty has brought out the best advice for 'Wednesday Wisdom' that is bound to drive away all your mid-week blues and will help you get through the remainder of the week. The Hungama 2 star shared a special post on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shilpa shared a quote on 'The Value Of Work'. The quote explained that no work is dishonouring and one must never look down upon their own work or anyone else. Further, the quote Shilpa shared highlighted that not all kinds of work are compensated with money and many a time, it doesn't even have to take place at a formal workplace. Shilpa's quote ended with a note, "I value my work and respect the work of others."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shilpa has kicked off shooting for her stint as a judge on India's Got Talent's new season. The Hungama 2 actress has been sharing videos from the sets of the show for fans and even showcased her co-judges Kirron Kher and Badshah in them. Shilpa's recent video had Kirron Kher reprimanding Badshah for being late for shoot. The adorable and hilarious banter between the three judges is now going viral on social media.

