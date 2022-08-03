Wednesday Wisdom: Shilpa Shetty's note on 'creating peace' will help you go through mid-week blues; READ

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Her charming, bubbly personality is adored by everyone and you can often catch her spreading her positivity on her social media platforms. She is also super active on her Instagram and every now and then, she shares glimpses of her personal life as well as her professional life on the platform. She also loves to share pearls of her wisdom to enlighten her audience. To keep up with the trajectory, the actress shared a note of 'creating peace' in the stories section of Instagram.

Shilpa has a tradition where she shares the quotes and lines from books that touch her heart on her Instagram. These quotes are often beautiful, heartfelt and thought-provoking. The note read, "First keep the peace within yourself, then you can also bring peace to others...We tell our friends to calm down, stop worrying, remember that life is good. But the admonitions don't mean much unless we can follow them ourselves. Finding a way to be peaceful, to accept our worries and our problems without fretting, is a constant challenge for all of us. Peacefulness is contagious, though. Once we find it, it has a way of spreading on its own to others. I can create a moment of peace for myself every day, just sitting quietly and letting myself relax".

Read Shilpa's post here:

Speaking about her professional career, Shilpa Shetty is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as she will be seen in a web series centered around the Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. It will premiere digitally, positively by year-end.

