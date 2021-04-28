Wednesday Wisdom: Siddhant Chaturvedi dedicates his latest song to his fans 'to lift their spirit'

Sidhant Chaturvedi has tested positive for COVID 19 and has recovered now. The actor has shared a song on the current situation.

The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected everyone’s life. People facing difficulty as there is an acute shortage of oxygen and hospital beds. Many people, celebrities including Bollywood and television are coming forward and extending their help for the COVID patients. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is recovering from COVID, has been sharing inspiring posts for his fans amid the pandemic situation. Today, also the actor has shared a video in which he is singing. The song is written by himself.

Taking it to his official Instagram, Siddhant wrote, “Koi baat nahi mere yaar...Koi bistar pe akela hai, Toh koi bistar ke liye Jhela hai, Koi akhri Cigarette bacha raha hai, Toh koi kisi ki akhri Saans Mushkil ghadi hai...Par hum sab saath hain...Hain na? Koi nai...Koi baat nahi mere yaar! Sab theek ho jayega.” In the video, he is seen playing video and singing the song. Fans loved it and dropped beautiful comments for him. One of the fan wrote, “Is there anything this man can’t do’

Earlier, also he had penned a poem on the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. It read, “Ek khayal aaya, Socha share karun, Guzarti Ambulance." Actress Kriti Sanon had dropped a comment saying ‘Beautiful’. Dia Mirza wrote, “Empath love you.’

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ which also stars and Ishaan Khatter. He is also a part of Shakun Batra’s untitled project co starring and Ananya Panday.

