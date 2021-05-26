Wednesday Wisdom: Sushmita Sen gives life lessons about making blunders: Must look at it as karmic debt

Sushmita Sen, who is working on Aarya 2, has shared a powerful message on making blunders in life and it will win your heart.

Sushmita Sen has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has won millions of hearts not just with her stunning looks and acting prowess but the former beauty queen has also been touted as beauty with brains. The actress is often seen grabbing attention with her views on things happening around her. This isn’t all. Sushmita is known for sharing beautiful quotes on social media and makes sure to shell out some positive vibes among the fans.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the Aarya star had recently shared yet another powerful message about making blunders in life. Sushmita shared a beautiful pic of herself and in the caption, she mentioned how she had made blunders in life and how she considered them as karmic debt. She wrote, “You guys often ask me, if I have off days…of course I do! Do I stay positive all the time? Nope, I don’t!!! And even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt, recognise the calculated coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it…No, none of it escapes me! What I’ve learned though, is that no matter how difficult it is, I must look at it as a karmic debt, hopefully repaid in full! As for the ones causing it, their karma has only just begun!!! #sharing #stateofmind #lifelessons #positivity #practice #acceptance #karma #faith #time”

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sushmita had left her fans amazed as she had made her comeback with the 2020 release Aarya wherein she played the titular role. The crime drama, which also featured Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia, Vikas Kumar and Sikander Kher in the lead, was a massive hit among the fans. Now, the actress is working on the sequel of the show and has been sharing pics for the same from the sets.

