Wednesday Wisdom: Sushmita Sen’s quote about holding on during tough times is need of the hour during pandemic

Sushmita Sen, who is quite active on social media, often doles out positive vibes with her thought provoking quotes.

The COVID 19 pandemic, which is witnessing its second wave, has turned out to be scarier as it has not just infected lakhs of people but it has also claimed thousands of lives as well. And while the number of cases are on a significant rise and it has created a lot of negativity around, each one of us has been looking for some positivity to motivate us to have hope and just hang in there while looking towards the brighter days.

Amid this, in today’s segment of Wednesday wisdom, we got our hands on a wisdom quote shared by Sushmita Sen which was all about perseverance and patience. The quote read as, ““This storm is making me tired,” said the boy. “Storms get tired too,” said the house, “so hold on.”” The former beauty queen had captioned the image as, “#holdon #paitence #perseverance #faith #passingstorm #emergingrainbow @charliemackesy “Only good things await...wait” I love you guys soooooo much!!! #duggadugga.” Needless to say, her words of wisdom are a need of the hour.

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s word of wisdom:

Earlier, Sushmita had also doled out words of wisdom and spoke about keeping the faith. She further advised everyone to stay away from doubts and fear and not to lose faith in God. Sushmita shared a post that read as, “Make sure you test positive for faith, keep your distance from doubt and isolate yourself from fear. Trust in God through it all” and captioned it as “#faith” along with heart emoticons.

