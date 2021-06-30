Wednesday Wisdom: Sushmita Sen’s shells out positive vibes as she advises everyone to reside in present

Sushmita Sen, who is quite active on social media, is known for sharing beautiful quotes and spreading out some positivity.

Sushmita Sen has been the perfect example of beauty with brains. The actress, who had made her big Bollywood debut with the 1996 release Dastak, has won hearts with her stunning looks and impressive acting prowess. But apart from this, Sushmita has also managed to grab attention with her opinions over several topics be it motherhood, body shaming and even life. In fact, the former beauty queen, who is quite active on social media, often shares some impressive words of wisdom on her Instagram account.

In today’s Wednesday Wisdom section, we have got our hands on one of Sushmita’s throwback posts wherein she spoke about moving on in life and live in the present. The Aarya star had shared a quote on social media which read as, “The past is a place of reference, not a place of residence”. In the caption, Sushmita spoke about how living in the present has been a healing process for her. She wrote, “If we reside in the past, pain becomes the reference!! I choose every day to reside in the present...it helps me refer to the past with healing gratitude!! #gentlereminder #bepresent. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, after making a stupendous comeback with her digital debut with Aarya last year, Sushmita is now working on the second season of the crime drama. Interestingly, Aarya marked a year of its release this month. The former beauty queen penned a heartfelt note on social media, “She lost everything, to eventually find herself” #Aarya What a heart warming journey of self discovery!!! Happpyyyy First Anniversary of Aarya @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @disneyplushotstarvip , the brilliant cast & crew Most importantly, THANK YOU to all you people who received Aarya with soooooo much love & appreciation!! We can’t wait to bring you Season 2”.

