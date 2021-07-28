Wednesday Wisdom: Sushmita Sen sends major motivational vibes about taking responsibility & moving on in life

Sushmita Sen has been touted as the perfect example of beauty with brains and she does prove it time and again. Not just she has left people in awe of her panache, but her acting skills have also won millions of hearts. And while the former beauty queen is quite active on social media, Sushmita also makes sure to share some interesting posts to keep her fans intrigued. Be it some motivational quotes, her stunning pics or an update about her upcoming project, each of Sushmita’s posts is a thing among the fans.

Recently, we got hold of one of Sushmita motivational posts that she had shared on social media and it spoke volumes about moving on in life. The quote read as, “Be more focused on where you’re going than who’s not coming”. Sushmita captioned the image as “Our lives are our responsibility...focus on the abundance not the lack!! Like my Maa always says “God helps those, who help themselves” Great truth in that!! Know where you’re going...then little steps...and keep going!!You may not always be found...yet you’ll never be lost!! #sharing #empoweredjourneys #simpletruths #life I love you guys!!”

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sushmita is now working on Aarya 2. The show happens to be the second season of the popular crime drama which had released in 2020. Interestingly, Aarya marked a year of its release recently. The former beauty queen penned a heartfelt note on social media, “She lost everything, to eventually find herself” #Aarya What a heart warming journey of self discovery!!! Happpyyyy First Anniversary of Aarya @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @disneyplushotstarvip , the brilliant cast & crew Most importantly, THANK YOU to all you people who received Aarya with soooooo much love & appreciation!! We can’t wait to bring you Season 2”.

