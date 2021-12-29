Wednesday Wisdom: Sushmita Sen shares life lessons post her split with Rohman Shawl; Renee Sen reacts

Sushmita Sen has been a perfect example of beauty and brains. And while she has won millions of hearts with her panache, it is a treat to watch her on screen. In fact, the former beauty queen had left everyone amazed with her stupendous performance in Aarya 2. Apart from her professional front, Sushmita is also known for her words of wisdom and is often seen making heads turn with her thoughtful posts. Keeping up with the trajectory, Sushmita has once again shared a thoughtful quote as she penned some life lessons.

Taking to her social media handle, the former beauty queen shared a monochromatic pic of herself wherein she was seen posing in a fort. Her panache was undoubtedly unmissable in the pic and it was difficult to take eyes off her. She captioned the post as, ““Where projection ends…confidence begins” #grounding #lifelessons #stayingtrue #innatestrength #movable #unshakable”. Soon her daughter Renee took to the comment section and wrote, “You're on fire”. To this, Sushmita replied saying, “Renèe Fire Sen!!! I love you!!!”

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s thoughtful post dishing out major life lessons:

To note, Sushmita’s post came days after she had announced her break up with Rohman Shawl. The couple, who had been dating each other for a long time, had parted ways amicably. Sharing a pic with Rohman, the former beauty queen asserted that while she had parted ways with Rohman, they continue to be friends. She wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!#nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship”.