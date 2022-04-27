Wednesday Wisdom: Sushmita Sen shares a unique perspective about finding answers to questions in life

Sushmita Sen has been a perfect example of beauty with brains. The actress, who made her big Bollywood debut with the 1996 release Dastak, has not just left a mark on the big screen with her stupendous acting skills, but she is also known for her presence on social media. Sushmita is often seen sharing beautiful posts from her family life, workout videos and her BTS pics from sets which are a treat to her fans. Amid this, the former beauty queen also grabs the attention as she shares thought-provoking quotes which end up inspiring and motivating her fans.

Interestingly, we have got our hands on a recent post shared by Sushmita which has made to our Wednesday Wisdom section. The post featured Sushmita sharing a unique perspective about finding answers in life. The quote was from Patrick Rothfuss’ book The Wise Man’s Fear and it read as, “It’s the questions we can’t answer that teach us the most. They teach us how to think. If you give a man an answer, all he gains is a little fact. But give him a question and he’ll look for his own answers”. Sushmita captioned the post as, “Not all questions have an answer…but if it’s the right question…you’ll find YOUR answer!! #sharing #uniqueperspective #drivingforce #realization #inspiredliving”.

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s post:



Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya 2 and her performance in the crime thriller franchise has garnered her immense appreciation. On being quizzed about being selective about picking up projects, Sushmita told Hindustan Times, “I want to achieve one on one equation with the people — my audiences as well as my well-wishers. I want to be able to do good work so that I have additional new audiences”.

