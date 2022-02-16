Wednesday Wisdom: When Anushka Sharma posted a quote on power of listening that struck a chord with everyone

Anushka Sharma is an actress who is quite active on Instagram and aces the art of keeping her fans intrigued with her social media activities. While the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is often seen taking the internet by a storm with her beautiful selfies along with announcements about her upcoming projects, Anushka is also known for sharing some golden words of wisdom for her followers. Interestingly, we have got our hands on a throwback post of the Dil Dhadakne Do actress which has made it to our Wednesday Wisdom section.

Anushka had shared a beautiful quote by Dalai Lama on social media which was about the power of listening. The quote spoke about how one gets to learn new things by listening to others. The quote read as, “When you talk, you are only repeating what you already know. But if you listen, you may learn something new”. Sharing the quote, Anushka wrote. “#beautyoflife #light”. The quote managed to strike a right chord with her fans and the netizens took to the comment section to second her post.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

Meanwhile, Anushka, who has been missing from the big screen for over three years and has been enjoying her life as a mother, is set to make a comeback soon. The actress had recently announced her next project as Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will feature Anushka wearing a blue jersey for the first time on the big screen.