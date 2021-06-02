Wednesday Wisdom: When Anushka Sharma shared a golden advice about being hopeful and positive

Anushka Sharma’s words of wisdom about hope and positivity is the need of the hour.

has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who is not just known for her stunning looks but her impeccable acting skills. But this isn’t all. The Jab Tak Hain Jaan actress is also quite popular on social media and is often seen keeping her fans intrigued with Instagram posts. Not just Anushka shares beautiful pics of herself including her happy moments with husband Virat Kohli and also shares awareness about things happening around in the world which includes the COVID 19 pandemic.

Amid this, we got our hands on an interesting post shared by the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress wherein she shelled out major positive vibes. Anushka had shared a post which spoke volumes about being hopeful about the future and never lose faith. The post shared by the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress read as, “Keep looking where the light pours in”. Clearly, Anushka is urging to always stay motivated for the good days in life and keep looking for happiness instead of being affected by the negativity around them.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka, who had embraced parenthood for the first time early this year, recently made the headlines as the ace cricketer revealed that the meaning of the name of their daughter Vamika and when are they planning to share her first pic. Revealing that Vamika is “another name for Goddess Durga”, Virat stated that he and Anushka have no plans to expose his baby to social media anytime soon. “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” he added.

