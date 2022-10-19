Wednesday Wisdom: When Katrina Kaif suggested NOT to be dependent on others for one's own happiness
Katrina Kaif gears up for her next release Phone Bhoot, which hits the silver screens on 4th November.
Katrina Kaif is one of the most celebrated actresses of Bollywood, with an acting career spanning almost two decades. The actress has been part of some of the most memorable Indian films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Namaste London and more. Katrina Kaif is not just an admired actress, but is also one of the most powerful women in the movie industry, who has made a mark for herself, independently. She has imparted her wisdom on numeorus occasions and her co-stars too generally talk highly of the worldly wisdom that the actresses possesses. In a throwback interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress opened up about the greatest life lesson that she has learnt.
Katrina Kaif, when asked about the greatest life lesson that she has learnt, answered, "In life, I have learned never to depend on others for your happiness because they may or may not deliver. I don’t believe another person is responsible for your joys. That sense of happiness has to come from within, it has to be held in your own hand. Life is going to throw all sorts of things at us. We are going to have ups and downs; good days and bad days. And while we can’t always choose our experiences, we can choose our responses. And that is my endeavour, to hold that claim of happiness and contentment within me that is not based on the actions and responses of people around me."
She continued, "In life, sometimes you will succeed and sometimes, you will fail. But the goal should always be to get back up on your feet and try again. There are days when I am incredibly stressed and will fail miserably at holding my centre and calm. And then I will say to myself at the end of the day, ‘It’s all right. We are only human’. But I will try and get back on that horse to remind myself that the intention is to always find that calm and peace, even in hectic moments. That’s all we can do, right? Be clear with our intentions.’’
On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the hit film Sooryavanshi, which opened the floodgate for Bollywood films after the pandemic. She gears up for Phone Bhoot, a comedy horror film co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. After that, she will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's much awaited thriller Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Later on next year, she will return to playing her iconic character Zoya in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. In a recent interview, she also mentioned that Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra is expected to role later in the second half of 2023.
