Wednesday Wisdom: When Katrina Kaif suggested NOT to be dependent on others for one's own happiness

Katrina Kaif is one of the most celebrated actresses of Bollywood, with an acting career spanning almost two decades. The actress has been part of some of the most memorable Indian films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Namaste London and more. Katrina Kaif is not just an admired actress, but is also one of the most powerful women in the movie industry, who has made a mark for herself, independently. She has imparted her wisdom on numeorus occasions and her co-stars too generally talk highly of the worldly wisdom that the actresses possesses. In a throwback interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress opened up about the greatest life lesson that she has learnt.

Katrina Kaif, when asked about the greatest life lesson that she has learnt, answered, "In life, I have learned never to depend on others for your happiness because they may or may not deliver. I don’t believe another person is responsible for your joys. That sense of happiness has to come from within, it has to be held in your own hand. Life is going to throw all sorts of things at us. We are going to have ups and downs; good days and bad days. And while we can’t always choose our experiences, we can choose our responses. And that is my endeavour, to hold that claim of happiness and contentment within me that is not based on the actions and responses of people around me."