Week’s newsmakers: Akshay’s Sooryavanshi pushed, Shahid’s Jersey training, Jayeshbhai Jordaar release date

Another week comes to an end and Bollywood had a lot of action this time. From Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi release getting postponed, Shahid Kapoor getting expert training for Jersey and Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar getting a release date and much more. Here are the top 5 newsmakers of the day:

It has been quite a happening week for everyone and as it comes to an end Pinkvilla is here with its weekly dose of big news of the week. Interestingly, the showbiz world was having a lot of interesting news which kept everyone on the toes. From big releases to movies getting postponed and of course the effect of coronavirus on Bollywood, the week witnessed it all. Interestingly, Irrfan, has returned to the big screen after two years with Angrezi Medium, spoke about how the movie made him relive his personal memories. As coronavirus has hit the nation, several states announced the shutdown of theatres, schools and colleges to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

Given the coronavirus outbreak, the makers of starrer Sooryavanshi decided to postpone the movie. On the other hand, , who will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in Jersey, is set to get some expert training for the movie. While a lot has been happening in the showbiz world, here’s a look at the biggest newsmakers of the week:

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan says Homi Adajania directorial helped him relive his personal memories

Irrfan fans had a major reason to rejoice as the actor returned to the big screen with Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. The movie has been one of the most anticipated release of the year and has opened to rave reviews from the audience. While everyone has been in awe of Irrfan’s performance in Angrezi Medium, the legendary actor stated that the movie helped him relive his personal memories but from a different perspective. He said, "For Champak the dilemma is whether to let my daughter chase her dream or not... perhaps it would have been my father’s dilemma if he was alive. The crisis is of the father, not of the child, in this scenario. My mother was sure she wanted me not to chase my dream and stay with her, which, I recall, gave me lot of heartache. The culmination of Champak’s decision is perhaps what I would have wanted my mother to do... Let the child fly!”

Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi and Mumbai government announces shutdown of theatres

The outbreak of coronavirus has created a panic like situation in the country. While the toll of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 70, the government has been taking precautionary measures to prevent the widespread of the COVID-19. In wake of coronavirus outbreak, Delhi and Mumbai governments have announced the shutdown of theatres, schools and colleges in the city. In fact, several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to spread awareness about COVID-19 and have been urging the fans to follow the safety guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation. In fact, some of the celebrities have also suspended the shooting of their movies and mulling over the idea of postponing the movies’ release to prevent the widespread of the virus.

Coronavirus Outbreak: starrer Sooryavanshi gets postponed; Might clash with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

As the nation has been taken over by Coronavirus outbreak, the makers of Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and , decided to postpone the movie. The team unveiled a statement in the regard and stated that the decision has been taken due to coronavirus outbreak. “Due to the recent outburst of the COVID - 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience,” the statement read. While the makers haven’t announced the new release date of the movie, rumours are abuzz that it is likely to clash with ’s much talked about cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Jersey: Shahid Kapoor to get expert training cricketer Rohit Sharma’s coach

Ever since Shahid Kapoor has been roped in for the official Bollywood remake of Nani starrer Jersey, the fans have been over the moon. The movie will feature Shahid playing the role of a cricketer and the actor has been seen honing his skills with bat and sweating it hard in the ground. And as per the recent buzz, the Kabir Singh director will be trained under Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma’s coach Dinesh Lad. Interestingly, Shahid has been trained under several Ranji Trophy coaches as well for the film. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey will also star Mrunal Thakur in the lead and will hit the screens on August 28, 2020.

Farhaan Akhtar’s Toofan makes way for ’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which has been creating a lot of buzz since the first look was released, is back in the headlines. After all, the makers have finally zeroed in a date for the movie. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be hitting the screens on October 2, 2020. But before you think that the movie will be clashing with Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan, here’s another development. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial has paved way for Jayeshbha Jordaar and has preponed its release on September 18 this year.

