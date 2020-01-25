Week’s Newsmakers: Katrina Kaif, Vicky’s rumoured relationship, Kangana Ranaut on Deepika & Nirbhaya rape case

Another week has gone by in Bollywood and a lot has happened. From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s constant run-in leading to rumours of relationship to Kangana Ranaut commenting on Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak Tik Tok Challenge, check out the top 5 newsmakers of the week.

Another week has gone by and Bollywood continues to be an eventful place. This week, a lot of things took place which made news. Throughout the week, and Vicky Kaushal remained in news due to the constant run-ins at events that sparked off rumours of their relationship. Apart from this, continued to stay in the news over her comment on the Nirbhaya case convicts’ lawyer, Indira Jaisingh asking the victim’s mother to forgive them. Not just this, Kangana even commented on ’s Chhapaak Tik Tok challenge and called her out for insensitive remark.

Apart from this, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s trailer was released which showcases a gay love story. The trailer was lauded by the fans over the hilarious way of tackling the issue of homosexuality in the country. Apart from this, came up with some witty answers for his fans in an Ask SRK session on Twitter. His winning replies have gone viral on social media and fans can’t wait to hear him announce his next. So, without further adieu, check out this week’s top 5 newsmakers in detail.

Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal rumoured relationship

Since last week’s get together at Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday bash, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have remained in news. The duo was spotted leaving a friend’s place for dinner this week and post it, Katrina was spotted at Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal’s mini-series screening too. Though Kabir Khan is Katrina’s close friend too, however, Vicky’s presence at the screening added fuel to the rumours of the two seeing each other. At the screening, Katrina posed for photos with Kabir Khan and Sunny too.

Kangana Ranaut on Indira Jaising's remark on Nirbhaya Rape Case

#WATCH Kangana Ranaut on senior lawyer Indira Jaising's statement,'Nirbhaya's mother should forgive the convicts': That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days...Women like them give birth to these kind of monsters and murderers. (22.1) pic.twitter.com/MtNcAca1QG — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

Kangana Ranaut opened up about Indira Jaising’s comment about seeking forgiveness for Delhi gang-rape case victim’s convicts from Nirbhaya’s mother. Kangana mentioned at Panga’s screening that women like SC lawyer Indira Jaising give birth to monsters like the convicts. The Panga actress also added that the senior lawyer should be kept in jail for 4 days with the convicts. Kangana even demanded public hanging of the convicts to create fear of committing such crimes. Later, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi also backed Kangana and mentioned that she is right in what she said about the convicts.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer

Ayushmann Khurrana returned with another epic film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavadhan which deals with the issue of homosexuality. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen falling in love with another guy played by Jitendra Kumar. Their struggle to get a happy ending is bound to leave you impressed. The film’s trailer was lauded by netizens and Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta’s pairing received a thumbs up all over again. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan comes after 2018’s SC verdict on section 377 that decriminalised homosexuality in the country.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Ask me session

After staying away from the limelight for some time, Shah Rukh Khan was back in the news this week as he conducted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter. During this, Shah Rukh replied to many fans and even to Riteish Deshmukh about the best life lesson AbRam taught him. A user even asked Shah Rukh about a room rent in Mannat and his reply to the fan left the internet laughing. With his wittiness, Shah Rukh also tackled rumours about his next. A fan asked him about the rumours and that who will announce his next film. King Khan replied that he only will announce it.

Kangana Ranaut on Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak Tik Tok Challenge

Kangana Ranaut commented on Deepika Padukone putting forth a challenge on Tik Tok where she asked influencers to recreate her look from Chhapaak. Kangana mentioned in an interview that what Deepika said hurt her sister Rangoli Chandel deeply as she is also an acid attack survivor. Kangana stated that Deepika might have had her reasons for doing it, but the Panga actress mentioned that it was insensitive and that the Chhapaak actress should apologise for her actions. Deepika is yet to comment on this matter however, she did face a lot of flak for putting forth Chhapaak Tik Tok challenge.

