Weekend Binge: Vivaah to Tanu Weds Manu Returns; 5 Bollywood movies to watch to add charm to wedding season

As Diwali fever is over in India, it is time for the wedding season across the nation. In fact, it is raining weddings across the country and the showbiz industry is also taken over the wedding fever. Recently we saw Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, while Shraddha Arya too married her man of her Bhagya. This isn’t all. Ankita Lokhande is also set to tie the knot while couples like Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt etc are rumoured to tie the knot soon.

Clearly, the wedding season is going on in full swing and not just in Bollywood but in general too. As we are gearing up for wedding season, the Bollywood industry has also made several movies that are a perfect fit for the occasion of the wedding. In this wedding season, here are 5 movies that you can watch with your family during the weekend and that will add on to the excitement and charm of the ongoing wedding season.

Vivaah

Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, Vivaah is a popular romantic drama starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the lead. The movie revolves around the couple Prem and Poonam who turned out to be the perfect example of the old school and unconditional love. Vivaah perfect captures a couple’s journey from engagement to marriage, the excitement, the love, nervousness, etc.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

This Sooraj Barjatya, which was released in 1994, turned out to be a cult classic in the family drama genre. Starring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Behl, Renuka Shahane, Anupam Kher, Alok Nath and Reema Lagoo in the lead, Hum Aapke Hain Koun was a blockbuster movie that was about a married couple, relationship between families, unconditional love and always having each other’s back.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Starring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan in the lead, Tanu Weds Manu Returns is the much awaited sequel of the 2011 romantic comedy drama Tanu Weds Manu. The movie features the post married life of Tanu and Manu, played by Kangana and Madhavan respectively. In fact, this Aanand L Rai directorial also featured Manu’s quest to find the love of his life wherein he ends up meeting Tanu’s lookalike Kusum Sangwan and decides to marry her.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Can this list be complete without mentioning Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? Clearly, the answer is no. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, this Aditya Chopra directorial is a cult classic that has continued to win hearts for almost 25 years. The movie revolves around a couple Raj and Simran who ends up falling in love during a Europe trip and how the guy travels all the way to India to woo his ladylove’s family.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead, this Shashank Khaitan directorial is a romantic comedy that is still the favourite of the millennials. The movie features Alia as the bride to be doing jugaad for her designer bridal lehenga and ends up falling in love with a local guy instead of her NRI fiancé. And then begins the quest of wooing the girl’s family.

