Weekend Diaries: Sara Ali Khan and Jeh make heads turn as they are papped in the city

The weekend is here and not just commoners but the celebs have their own plans for the same. After all, the weekend is meant to be the most relaxing days for everyone. Interestingly, several celebs are often seen making the headlines with the weekend outings. Amid this, Sara Ali Khan has grabbed the eyeballs as she was papped in the city post an intense workout session. This isn’t all. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s youngest son Jeh was also clicked in the city.

In the pics, Sara looked stunning in her white crop shirt and denims. The Love Aaj Kal actress was seen holding a black bag and completed her look with cream coloured sandals. Sara completed her looks with a mask given the COVID 19 pandemic. She was seen waving at the paps as she made her way to the car. On the other hand, Jeh was seen with his nanny in their building. The little munchkin looked irresistibly cute in his royal blue coloured outfit and his innocence struck the right chord with millions of hearts.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s pics and Jeh’s video:

Meanwhile, Sara is also creating a massive buzz for her upcoming movies. The Pataudi princess will be next seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Besides, she has also been roped in for Aditya Dhar directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead which will mark her first collaboration with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor-director duo.