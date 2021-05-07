Weekend Fix: 5 romantic comedies you must revisit this weekend to get lost in the world of love

With social media content getting intense over the last few weeks, these romantic comedies will help you escape reality for a bit this weekend.

It's that time of the week! When you switch out of your hectic work from home week and sit in front of the television with a big bowl of snacks. While it is important to stay at home and follow Covid-19 protocols, it is also important to do our bit by donating to charities on ground and amplifying messages of those in need. With everything going on around us, it is necessary to take a breather, switch out and take a minute for yourself from the influx of heartbreaking stories across India.

While streaming platforms and their web series demand our attention, we decided to revisit some classic romantic comedies. Why you ask? Well, with social media content getting intense over the last few weeks, these romantic comedies will help you escape reality for a bit and get lost in the world of love, fun and some heartwarming characters. So, check out 5 rom-coms that you must revisit this weekend:

Jab We Met

Do we really need to justify this one? The Kareena Kapoor Khan and starrer is a favourite any time of the year. Just sit back and mouth all of Geet's dialogues as she almost catches her train and then goes on an epic road trip. You can watch it on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Notting Hill

This 1999 romantic comedy is set in London's Notting Hill and follows the story of a superstar who one day walks into a humble bookstore. Starring the ever stunning Julia Roberts and High Grant, Notting Hill is through and through a romcom classic. From the unforgettable blue door to Anna Scott's style, Hugh and Julia's film will warm your heart. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Hasee Toh Phasee

Yes, we know this wasn't a box office hit but and Siddharth Malhotra's film wasn't all that bad. In fact, if anything, Hasee Toh Phasee was refreshing with its take on love and Parineeti's impressive performance. If you've resisted watching this film, may be now is the time to discover or rediscover Hasee Toh Phasee. You can watch it on Netflix.

Sleepless in Seattle

Before you loved Tom Hanks in Inferno or Sully, the much loved actor won our hearts with films like Forrest Gump and Sleepless in Seattle. Imagine a film based on two individuals who only come face each other in the last 15 minutes of the film. One a hopeless romantic and other a bit hesitant to fall in love again or even start dating. Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan's Sleepless in Seattle is probably the most wholesome content you can revisit this weekend. You can watch it on Netflix.

Pretty Woman

Another Julia Roberts starrer, Pretty Woman sees the beautiful actress sport a look you've never seen before. Starring opposite Richard Gere, this 1990 romantic comedy show the collision of two different worlds and its funny yet endearing result. You can watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Do you have a favourite romantic comedy that you love revisiting? Let us know in the comments below.

