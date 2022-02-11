Weekend Watch: On Promise Day, here are 5 romantic dramas that promise to never let you down.

The official week of love, a precursor to Valentine's Day, began on Monday with Rose Day. Since then, several days like Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Propose Day and other such events are celebrated in the run-up to Valentine's Day on 14 February. Today, netizens mark Promise Day and we decided to celebrate it in a filmy style. We rounded up some of the best romantic comedies and romantic dramas that have stood the test of time and promise to never let you down.

From Shah Rukh Khan ruling our hearts to the newest offering in movies, check out 5 films that you can watch this weekend.

Kal Ho Na Ho

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, this love triangle has gone on to become a part of pop culture. From its dialogues and songs, the film rings a sweet bell for movie buffs and netizens.

Barfi

Anurag Basu's Barfi was one-of-a-kind love drama that tugged at our hearts with the fabulous performances of Ranbir Kapoor, Illeana D'cruz and Priyanka Chopra.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana brought a refreshing love story set in a small town as they fought societal judgements and their own prejudices in the film.

Badhaai Do

The recently-released Badhaai Do stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in a film that is based on the inclusion of LGBTQIA community. While you will have to go to the theatres to watch this one, it promises to entertain and inform you.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge

This one's a classic and there are no two ways about it. Every Bollywood romantic drama list is incomplete without DDLJ. From the film's songs to key moments, DDLJ is an emotion.

Some other romantic comedy or drama's include Jab We Met, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer-Zara and the supremely popular Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. So what will be your pick this Valentine's weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

