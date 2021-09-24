Weekend Watch: Raincoat to Life In A Metro, 6 best films to savour before we bid good bye to monsoons

Seasons play an integral part in onscreen storytelling. Be it summer, monsoon or the winters, Bollywood films for a long time have successfully incorporated India's seasonal landscape and its beauty. Not to forget, that romance and rains have always been the perfect combination for a great love story. From and Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee in Manzil, rains and romance have always put a smile on our faces.

So, as the season of monsoon draws to a close across India, we decided to list down a few films revolving around rains. Some that have rains in front and centre of it and some others where it acts as a turning point. From intense gripping dramas to slice of life films, tuck into a cozy corner and savour these six films as the rains slowly fade away.

Raincoat

Set in Calcutta, this tender story of lost love and struggle features and in the lead roles. While rains shower down on the City of Joy, two former lovers light a candle inside and talk about life.

Parasite

This Oscar-winning film took the world by storm for the intense suspense drama that director Bong Joon-ho had created. The rains feature as a pivotal part of the screenplay as it washes down the underprivileged, but gives a breath of fresh air to the super rich.

Raavan

Master storyteller Mani Ratnam used the rain and wind in Raavan to create an effect like no other. Abhishek Bachchan's intense look to the strong waterfalls in the background, this film wasn't a blockbuster at the box office but definitely a lesson in screenplay and performances.

Tumbbad

Another intense drama that screams of gloom and doom, the mythical drama featured rain as a character as opposed to an element. When the villagers of Tumbbad have to endure rain all-year round due to a curse, the incessant rains take the intensity a notch higher.

Life In A Metro

Love and heart break as the rains pour in the city of dreams Mumbai, Life In A Metro is a story of multiple people and intertwined love stories. The musical drama will make you fall in love with the city and its people and shouldn't be missed.

Wake Up Sid

's slice of life drama starring Konkona Sen was an ode to the city of Mumbai in all its glory. From the dreamy skyline to the city's rains, this film gave the phrase 'Mumbai Ki Baarish' an all new meaning and feeling.

Which is your favourite onscreen monsoon story? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal announces direct digital premiere of Sardar Udham in October with a new poster