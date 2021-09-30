Weekend Watch: Ram Leela to Agneepath, 6 dramas you can watch with your family ahead of the festive season

The Indian festival season is truly like no other. The last four months of the year fly by and almost feel like a long holiday. From Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi to Diwali, Christmas and the 9 days of Navratri, every little corner of India celebrates the diversity that each festival brings.

Over the last decade or so, these festivals have been commercialised to a large extent with brands hopping in to make the most of sales. These festivals have also been a huge part of popular culture including films. Bollywood movies have dished out elaborate songs and scenes against the backdrop of Indian festivals. While 2021 Ganesh Chaturthi has already passed, there are several other festivals like Navratri, Pujo, Diwali, Dussehra and Christmas will be celebrated in the coming few weeks.

Here are some Bollywood films that you can watch with your family ahead of the festive season:

Agneepath

Yes, we know that Ganesh Chaturthi has gone by, but dancing to Visarjan beats never gets old. The festival of Ganpati plays a crucial role in this intense yet entertaining drama.

Ram Leela

Adorned from head-to-toe in ethnic outfits and jewellery, it is hard to take your eyes off a stunning and . Their flirty chemistry, enthusiastic eneregy and tragedy makes Ram Leela a wholesome watch.

Kai Po Che

From Makar Sankranti to Navratri, this sports drama about three boys was refreshing to say the least. Watch it to see the talented late Sushant Singh Rajput and a supremely young Rajkummar Rao in his debut film.

Kahani

Any film set in Kolkata often becomes the character itself. Vidya Balan's Kahani was similar as the festival of Durga Pooja forms the crucial background of the film's climax scene.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Every Dharma movie at one point was known for its larger than life setup. From grand sets to elaborate festival celebrations, anything less than grand was unacceptable. We get to see a proof of this in the highly entertaining and unforgettable Diwali sequence starring and .

Ek Main Hu Aur Ekk Tu

This light breezy romantic comedy will give you all the Christmas feels as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan stroll through the streets of Vegas and live their best life.

Which is your favourite festival? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Vir Das calls International Emmys nomination ironic; Says his show is an 'underdog from India'