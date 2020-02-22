Weekly Newsmakers: Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas’ first pic to Deepika Padukone’s look with Ranveer Singh from ‘83

Another week has come to an end and Bollywood remained full of activity all week. From Kangana Ranaut’s first look as IAF pilot in Tejas to Deepika Padukone pulling off Romi Dev’s look in ‘83 with Ranveer Singh, here are the top 5 newsmakers of the week.

Through the week, Indian Team captain Virat Kohli and his wife also remained in news. Photos from New Zealand were shared by the adorable couple and fans couldn’t get enough of their PDA. Also, penned a sweet note for his Sooryavanshi co-star and also shared an adorable glimpse from their shoot days. Seeing the adorable still, fans of Akshay and Katrina went berserk. So without further adieu, let's take a look at the top 5 weekly Newsmakers in detail.

The week kicked off with Kangana Ranaut announcing her association with Ronni Screwvala’s film Tejas. Based on the life of an Indian Air Force female pilot who flew the fastest jet, Tejas will star Kangana in the lead. This week, Kangana’s look as the IAF pilot was released and it literally broke the internet. Fans loved the uniform-clad avatar of Kangana. In the photo, she is seen sporting the Air Force uniform along with aviators and in the backdrop, we get to see the fastest jet of the force. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film’s first look with Kangana surely caused a storm on social media!

This week, the next big thing that came was Deepika Padukone’s first look as Romi Dev in ‘83. Holding aka Kapil Dev’s hand, Deepika looked like a mirror image of Romi the first look. With short hair just like Romi Dev, Deepika nailed her look as the legendary cricketer’s wife and was elated to share the same on social media. Deepika also wrote, “To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour.” Ranveer and other actors of ‘83 also shared Deepika’s first look on social media and left everyone in awe. Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘83 releases on April 10, 2020.

Another good news came from Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she embraced motherhood for the second time and welcomed her baby girl with Raj Kundra via surrogacy on February 15, 2020. The gorgeous star took to social media to share a photo with her baby girl and named her ‘Samisha Shetty Kundra.’ Since then, fans and celebs have been wishing Shilpa and Raj on welcoming another member to their family. Shilpa and Raj already had a son Viaan Raj Kundra and now, the two welcomed a baby girl to complete their family.

Indian cricket team’s captain, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma painted the social media red with their adorable PDA as they shared photos all the way from New Zealand. While Anushka shared an adorable selfie with Virat, the Indian skipper also dropped an endearing photo with his wife to mark their Valentine’s Day celebrations. Seeing Anushka and Virat together, fans were left in complete awe all over again.

took to Instagram to share a photo with his Sooryavanshi co-star Katrina Kaif and left everyone in awe. Since the past few days, Sooryavanshi has become the talk of the town and fans have been waiting to see how the two actors would look on screen while romancing all over again. Akshay dropped a photo with Katrina and shared that the photo defines how he felt while working with Katrina after all these years. In the film, the two will be seen as a couple and they have also recreated the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra. Sooryavansi releases on March 27, 2020

