Welcome 2021: Ananya Panday shares stunning PHOTOS as she welcomes New Year with a positive note

First of all, we would like to wish everyone a very Happy New Year 2021! Just like others, the Bollywood celebs have also begun with the celebrations and have been giving glimpses of the same on social media. Among them is Ananya Panday who is currently holidaying in Maldives with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. Both of them have been sharing stunning pictures from the exotic location on their respective handles that have literally sent the internet on a meltdown.

As we speak of this, Ananya has shared a few more gorgeous clicks from her vacation on social media that is sure to send the fans into a frenzy. She is clad in a multicolored bodycon dress as she poses for the camera. Apart from that, the actress has also penned a positive note as she welcomes the New Year. Here’s what she wrote, “2020 - thank you for the lessons and the love! Loaded with gratitude, love, positivity and peace. Wishing good health, happiness and good vibes to everybody bring it on 2021.”

As of now, the Student of the Year 2 star has been making headlines owing to her dating rumours with Ishaan Khatter. Both of them collaborated for the movie Khaali Peeli directed by Maqbool Khan last year (2020). Apart from that, Ananya will soon be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in a Pan-India movie that has been tentatively titled Fighter. It has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh. She has also been roped in for Shakun Batra’s next along with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

