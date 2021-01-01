Welcome 2021: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli flaunt their goofy side as they send New Year wishes to fans

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, have all the reasons to beam with joy as they are all set to welcome their first child.

and Virat Kohli are among the power couples of Bollywood and they never fail to grab the eyeballs be it for their social media posts or while they step out in the city. In fact, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress, being an avid social media user, is often seen sending the internet into a meltdown with her adorable posts. Keeping up with this trajectory, Anushka has once again shared a beautiful post and this time the soon to be mommy is seen posing with her main man as she extended New Year wishes.

The soon to be mommy shared two monochromatic pictures with Virat wherein the power couple was all smiles and was seen flaunting their goofy side, While Virat wore a black kurta, Anushka looked resplendent in her shimmery black dress and was seen flaunting her baby bump. The couple had turned muse for actor Shiv Pandit and Anushka had captioned this adorable post as “Wishing you all bountiful of love, happiness and prosperity this new year. From us to you.”

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post as she greets everyone on New Year.

To note, Anushka and Virat, who have been happily married for three years now, are expecting their first child. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress is in the last trimester of her pregnancy and is expected to deliver the baby this month. While Virat, being the doting husband that he is, has been taking extra care of his ladylove, he had also won hearts as he took paternity leave to be with Anushka.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

