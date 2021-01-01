  1. Home
Welcome 2021: Arjun Rampal reflects back at drug probe, industry, friends & fans in a long note

While many celebs took to their social media handles for wishing friends on New Year, Arjun Rampal, on the other hand, also looked back at some of his experiences from 2020. Take a look at his post.
Welcome 2021: Arjun Rampal reflects back at drug probe, industry, friends & fans in a long noteWelcome 2021: Arjun Rampal reflects back at drug probe, industry, friends & fans in a long note
The New Year has arrived and celebrations are going in full swing. Moreover, social media is abuzz with pictures and videos of the same. Just like others, our beloved celebrities from the film industry have also indulged in the festivities of 2021. Many of them have taken to their respective handles and wished everyone on the special occasion. Among them is Arjun Rampal who penned a long note to mark the same and also wished everyone, especially the netizens in the post.

The actor begins by reflecting back at what he calls ‘The Learning 2020’ and talked about the highs and lows of the previous year. Post that, he pens a few lines for particular sections that include his family, work, fans, friends, (film) industry, media, and the country. Arjun begins by expressing gratitude towards his family members for being there with him. While talking about work, he stated that 2020 was supposed to be one of his busiest years.

However, he mentioned how the universe had other plans (implying the COVID-19 crisis) and how everyone had to work under the new normal conditions. Later on, Arjun Rampal also thanks all his fans for being dignified and solid through times despite all the negativities. The actor revealed how a few of his friends remained with him through his tough times while a few others disappeared. Next, he expresses his gratitude towards the industry for the learnings showered upon him over the years. Post that, he mentions looking forward to ‘real and positive’ journalism while talking about the media. Arjun ends his note by showering praises on the country.

Check out his post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (rampal72)

Arjun Rampal made headlines last year after his name surfaced during the probe of the Bollywood drug nexus. NCB officials also conducted a raid at his residence post which he and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were summoned by them for further interrogation.

