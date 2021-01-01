Welcome 2021: Kangana Ranaut begins the new year with preparations for a special brunch for Dhaakad team

Kangana Ranaut shared her first tweet of 2021 as she extended a warm welcome to the new year. The actress geared up for a special brunch for Dhaakad's team in Mumbai and shared a sneak peek of it.

Just like the world is welcoming 2021, Bollywood stars too have extended a warm welcome to the new year after a taxing 2020. Now, actress also has welcomed the new year 2021 with a sweet tweet, to begin with. The Thalaivi actress recently returned to Mumbai after spending a while in Manali. She has been gearing up to kick off her new film, Dhaakad. Amid this, to celebrate the constantly working team of Dhaakad, Kangana is all set to host a brunch on the first day of 2021.

Taking to her social media handles, Kangana shared a video of herself joining the team to decorate her home for a special team brunch. She is seen clad in a gorgeous white dress for the lunch in the video. The Dhaakad star seemed excited to welcome her colleagues at the brunch at her house in Mumbai as she shared a special note for them with the video. Kangana's sister Rangoli also shared a video from inside the brunch to give fans a glimpse of the decor.

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home P.S looking at you 2021 be good."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home

P.S looking at you 2021 be good pic.twitter.com/8LEftbzkAz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

Meanwhile, recently, she visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings for the New Year. The actress is all set to begin shooting for the actioner titled Dhaakad. She even shared a glimpse of a prosthetic measurement session in Manali and left fans excited last week. Dhaakad will be helmed by Razneesh Ghai and will star Kangana as a female spy.

