Welcome 2021: Katrina Kaif gets goofy with sister Isabelle as she wishes 365 days of happiness to everyone

Katrina Kaif welcomes 2021 with a bright smile as she shares some beautiful pics with her sister Isabelle Kaif.

has been an avid social media user and she never fails to leave a chance to make heads turn with her Instagram posts. The actress is often sharing beautiful pics from her photoshoots, vacations and BTS and also gives a glimpse of her off screen life with her sister Isabelle. How can we forget their adorable videos during the COVID 19 lockdown? And while everyone has been celebrating New Year and shared beautiful posts from their celebrations, Katrina also joined the bandwagon and welcomed 2021 with a heartwarming post.

The Thugs of Hindostan actress shared beautiful pictures of herself with her sister Isabelle wherein the sister duo was seen goofing around as they welcomed 2021 with a big smile. In the pictures, Katrina was flaunting a no make up look as she wore a red coloured spaghetti top with denim shorts. On the other hand, Isabelle looked beautiful in her black coloured printer outfit. In the caption, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress extended New Year wishes to her massive fan following and wrote, “365 days of happiness to everyone #2021”

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s New Year wish:

Talking about the work front, Katrina has recently begun preparing for her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Katter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Beside, she will also be seen playing the lead in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming superhero film which is touted to be India's first female-led superhero flick. As per a report published in Bollywood Hungama, the movie will apparently be titled as ‘Super Soldier’.

