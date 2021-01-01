Welcome 2021: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas look forward to bright future as they begin new year with cute PICS

The new year 2021 has begun today and as wishes pour in from around the world, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also have joined in sending love. The couple is currently in London and celebrating together.

After the tough year of 2020, a new year is finally here and people across the world have been welcoming it with hope and new wishes. Speaking of this, popular couple, Nick Jonas and also have sent love to people on the occasion of the new year 2021. Priyanka and Nick have been spending time in London as the actress was shooting her film, Text For You there and amid this, they have gone ahead and welcomed the new year 2021 together in the UK.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Priyanka and Nick dropped adorable selfies with quirky looking 2021 glasses to welcome the new year. In one of the photos, Priyanka is seen resting her hand on Nick's shoulder while he is seen clicking the cute moment. Nick is seen sporting cute 2021 glasses in the same. On the other hand, in another photo, Priyanka seems to be wearing the quirky glasses cutout and welcoming 2021 with hope for a better year than 2020.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Let’s gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can’t wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better.." On the other hand, Nick shared the selfie with Priyanka and wrote, "Future looking bright! Happy new year from London everyone! #happynewyear."

Take a look at Nick and Priyanka's wishes:

Meanwhile, on Christmas 2020 too, Nick and Priyanka had sent out lovely wishes to fans via their social media handles. The duo has been making the most of the time in the UK since a lockdown is effective in the country. On the work front, Priyanka was shooting for Text For You in London. She will be seen next in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film will release on Netflix in January 2021. Besides this, Priyanka also has a series Citadel with Richard Madden and Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.

