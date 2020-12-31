  1. Home
Welcome 2021: Sara Ali Khan holds onto Ibrahim Ali Khan in PICS as they usher into New Year by the bonfire

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan share a great bond with each other. Meanwhile, check out their latest pictures on Instagram.
Welcome 2021: Sara Ali Khan holds onto Ibrahim Ali Khan in PICS as they usher into New Year by the bonfire
The world has bid goodbye to 2020 and is all set to welcome the New Year. Our beloved Bollywood celebs have also taken some time off their busy schedules and reunited with their loved ones for the celebrations. While some of them flew off to exotic locations, a few others decided to stay at home and observe the festivities with their loved ones. In fact, many of them have already begun giving glimpses of the same on social media handles.

Among them is Sara Ali Khan who is all set to welcome the New Year with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress has shared a few candid pictures with the latter as they sit near the bonfire and get ready to step into 2021. The actress is seen wearing a white jacket and black pants and Ibrahim, on the other hand, is clad in a white and yellow jumper and black jeans. Sara is seen lovingly holding on to him as they pose for the pictures.

Check out the post below:

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, the actress recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming movie Atrangi Re in Agra. The romantic drama also features Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush in the lead roles. It has been directed by Raj Mehta. Apart from that, her latest movie Coolie No. 1 featuring Varun Dhawan was also released on an OTT platform on December 25, 2020. As for Ibrahim, he often gets papped by the paparazzi at various events and occasions. 

