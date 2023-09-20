Welcome 3: Lara Dutta reveals getting texts from ‘influential people’ for THIS reason; shares exciting details

Lara Dutta has blessed the big screen with her super entertaining gigs on the big screen over the years. The actress has been a crucial part of the industry and is also a fan favorite. Notably, Lara is now gearing up for her next venture Welcome 3, which is the third part of the Welcome franchise, and we are excited to see what the super talented actress brings to the table for her viewers this time. Recently, she opened up on being a part of the film and how Welcome 3 is going to be “exciting”.

Lara Dutta calls Welcome 3’s script ‘exciting’

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Lara Dutta opined on being part of the movie and also called the script of the movie “absolutely crazy” and “exciting”. “It’s going to be absolute madness. I can't tell you how many messages from very influential people in the industry say ‘please can we come and be on this set’. The script is just absolutely crazy. It's exciting. Obviously for Raveena and myself to come on board, there has to be something substantial for us to be part of it,” shared Lara.

Lara Dutta opines on being crowned Miss Universe in 2000, while Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra also grabbed titles

It seems like 2000 was “India’s year” as Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe title while actresses Dia Mirza and Priyanka Chopra too, won Miss Asia Pacific and Miss World crowns respectively. Undoubtedly, the actresses have made India proud with their achievements. Opining on the same, Lara said, “I definitely believe in just destiny and faith. And that was India's year. The stars were aligned and it's a phenomenon that I don't think any country can boast off something like this” and further added that winning the titles was an honor for the trio as they did it for their country. Further talking about winning the crown, Lara said that it “catapults you into a very different dimension altogether” as she got to meet Nelson Mandela and George Bush and some Indian leaders. “Those kinds of opportunities are literally one in a couple of billion,” mentioned Lara.

Lara Dutta’s work front

Notably, Lara Dutta has given the audiences several entertaining movies to binge on. From No Entry to Partner, Lara will now feature in Welcome 3, which will be directed by Ahmed Khan and will also star Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt.

