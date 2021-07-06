Welcome actor Snehal Dabbi alleges producer Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't cleared his dues for 14 years

The actor mentioned that the producer promised to pay him but never fulfilled. He felt very disappointed and said that he started questioning the industry.

The comedy film Welcome, which has completed around 14 years, was released in 2007. The film starred Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, , , Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat in the lead roles. However, apart from them, there were other actors also who were seen in the supporting role. Among them is Snehal Dabbi who recently alleged that producer Firoz Nadiadwala has not paid him for his work in the film and also that he would not work in any of his films anymore.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, “He has not cleared my dues for the film Welcome. Every time he would assure of giving me money but it never got fulfilled. I was wondering What industry is this? I will not do any of his films now even if he offers me ₹10 crore. He commits but never keeps his promise.” He was seen playing the role of Majnu Bhai’s close aide. In the film, Suniel Shetty also made a guest appearance.

He further added that Welcome is not the only film for which he hasn't been paid. “I shot portions of a Sanjay Dutt and Vivek Oberoi film Sher. But the film was dumped,” he was quoted saying.

To note, director Anees Bazmee had also said that Firoz had not cleared his dues for Welcome. A sequel named Welcome Back was released in 2015. The film starred John Abraham and Shruti Haasan in the lead role. Dimple Kapadia was also seen in the film.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan on his next with Akshay Kumar: An out and out comedy with emotions, begins next year

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

Share your comment ×