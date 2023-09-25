'Welcome to the Chopra family': Priyanka Chopra pens note greeting newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

The highly anticipated celebrity wedding of the year finally happened over the weekend, and it was truly delightful. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who have been making headlines with their romantic love story, have now given us a glimpse into their special day. They officially announced their wedding, and we can't help but be charmed by their adorableness. Parineeti’s cousin sister Priyanka Chopra, who couldn’t make it to her sister’s wedding had showered her blessings in the post shared by the newlyweds, now, she has made a heartfelt post for the lovebirds.

Priyanka Chopra pens a heartfelt note for the newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

As Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have finally tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Udaipur on September 24, making their love official, Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a few wedding pictures of the newlyweds and penned a heartfelt note by welcoming Raghav to the Chopra family and wishing the couple a happy married life. She wrote, “Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us. Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra,” and added smileys and a red heart emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Priyanka Chopra’s comment on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding post

Today, on 25 September, newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took to their Instagram handles to post their official wedding photos in collaboration. Sharing pictures from their dreamy Udaipur wedding, they captioned the post, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now ..,” along with a sparkling red heart emoji.

As soon as the lovebirds dropped the post, Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra showered her blessings to the couple in the comment section and wrote, “My blessings always,” along with a red heart, fire, tear in eyes, and heart eye emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on 24 September in Udaipur at The Leela Palace.

