Welcome To The Jungle actress Jacqueline Fernandez seeks blessings at Kedarnath temple; see PHOTOS

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez made her Bollywood debut back in 2009 in the film Aladin. The actress has been invincible since then as she proceeded to flaunt her acting skills in films including Kick, Murder 2, Race 2, A Gentleman, and many more. While she is gearing up for her next venture, which is Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3), the actress was recently spotted visiting the holy place of Kedarnath to seek the deity’s blessings. Check out her photographs from her recent trip inside!

Jacqueline Fernandez drops pictures from her visit to Kedarnath

The Brothers actress was seen visiting Kedarnath, which is a holy place. On Monday afternoon, Fernandez took to her Instagram account to share glimpses of her trip to the sacred place. She dropped eight pictures and in some of them, she can be seen covering her head with a pink dupatta with a tilak on her forehead. The actress also shared photographs with other travelers who accompanied her on her trip.

Check out the pictures from Jacqueline Fernandez’s Kedarnath trip below!

Check out how fans reacted to Jacqueline’s pictures from her Kedarnath trip

After the actress dropped the photographs on her social media account earlier today, the comment section of her post was filled with varied reactions from fans. “Outstanding post looks very nice,” a fan commented and another fan noted, “Love”. As she visited the holy place, several fans exclaimed, “Har har Mahadev”, and “Om Namah Shivay”. It seems like Jacqueline’s post has left several other fans of the actress elated as they dropped a heap of red heart emoticons in the comment section of her post.

Delving into the work front of Jacqueline Fernandez…

Jacqueline has been seen in several entertaining Bollywood gigs in the past. In 2022, she was spotted in movies like Attack, Ram Setu, Cirkus, and Bachchhan Paandey.

Up next, Jacqueline will soon be seen starring in Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3), which is the third part of the Welcome series. Helmed by filmmaker Ahmed Khan, the movie boasts of a promising star cast which includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

