Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar and team to kickstart month-long schedule in Kashmir filled with action and songs

Akshay Kumar has many exciting projects in his upcoming lineup. Among these is the highly anticipated third installment of the popular Welcome franchise. Joining him in Welcome To The Jungle is a stellar ensemble cast. The shooting started in full swing, and now it has been learned that the cast and crew are set for a month-long schedule in Kashmir. This schedule promises scenes with lots of action as well as the shooting of songs.

Akshay Kumar and the team of Welcome To The Jungle set to begin Kashmir schedule with a massive unit

In the latest update about Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle, it has been revealed that after an extensive schedule in Mumbai, the film will be shot in the valleys of Kashmir for a month. This marathon schedule will include shooting for high-octane action sequences mounted on a grand scale and picturesque songs.

A massive production team and a unit of 1200 people are gearing up for the Kashmir schedule. To make this film a grand cinematic experience for the audience, over a thousand people will be working together, along with several military helicopters, 250 military personnel, 350 government officials, and 300 Kashmiri locals.

It is worth noting that 200 horses and horsemen from Mumbai, Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar, and various other places were recently brought on board by the makers for the shoot of a power-packed action sequence in the adventure comedy.

More about Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle was officially announced in September 2023, with the cast performing a cappella in the fun video. Alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and more will be seen in pivotal roles.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. It is currently slated to arrive in cinemas on December 20, 2024, during the Christmas period. However, according to recent reports, the film might be postponed to next year.

