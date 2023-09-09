Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar announces film with hilarious promo ft. Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt

The Anees Bazmee directed, Welcome had filled movie theaters with fits of laughter in 2007. Years later, the filmmaker surprised his fans with a sequel of the movie titled Welcome Back. Now, according to an official announcement made by Jio Studios today, Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) the threequel is set to hit the theaters next year. Akshay Kumar announced the film by sharing a hilarious promo featuring him, and the stellar cast including Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani and others.

Welcome To The Jungle official announcement

It will be a double celebration next Christmas as Jio Studios revealed on YouTube that Welcome 3 is set to release on 20th December 2024. Captioning the video. “Welcome to the jungle.” The movie will be produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz Nadiadwala. It will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and written by Farhad Samji.

Notably, Pinkvilla was the first to reveal the casting details of the film earlier and the film’s title. The star-studded movie comprises Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani. Singers Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi will also feature in the movie.

Fans can’t contain their excitement as they flood social media with comments

After the official announcement of the film’s release, fans flooded the comment section as they couldn’t contain their excitement. “When they started singing WELCOME THEME, all the nostalgia hit hard man. This movie is emotion. Such a grand movie and star cast, praying that director don't messes this one,” commented a fan while another fan said, “a mass comeback is loading for Akshay Kumar.” “THIS LOOKS BLAST STAR CAST ITSELF IS AMAZING. NEED TO WAIT FOR MORE THAN A YEAR,” read another comment.

